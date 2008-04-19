Sid Meier Appearing At New York Comic Con

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The New York Comic Con might as well be called the New York Video Game Con - Now With Comics for all of the gaming goodness that's going on over the weekend. Various publishers and developers will be on hand to show off their wares, most notably the living legend himself, Mr. Sid Meier. Sid will be at the 2K Games Booth (#1157) on Saturday, April 19, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, to meet fans, sign autographs, and just generally be Sidly. 2K will be showing off Civilization Revolutions throughout the entire weekend, though you might want to stop by early to get your hands on one of the limited edition prints created in collaboration with Studio Number-One and Shepard Fairey they'll have available. Seriously, I would seriously maim someone if it meant I could be there this weekend, so those of you with the means owe it to me to go in my stead. Off with you!

