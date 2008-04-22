Silent Hill 5 Named And Dated

No longer will we have to anxiously await Silent Hill 5 at some unknown date in the future! Now we can anxiously await Silent Hill: Homecoming, due out at the end of September for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, to help usher in the hectic fall gaming season. The latest installment of the now venerable series features shiny new graphics, an enhanced combat system, an all new protagonist in one Alex Shepard, returning home to solve the mystery of his missing brother, and not a bloodbath at the Homecoming Dance as I had hoped for. Oh well, there's always Prom Night.

The Homecoming of Silent Hill

Konami's first Silent Hill® title for Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION®3

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced the official title of its first Silent Hill game for PLAYSTATION®3 and Xbox 360. Entitled Silent Hill: Homecoming, the game will be released end of September this year across Europe.

The sixth installment in the classic video games series, Silent Hill: Homecoming introduces another protagonist to the mythos. The story follows Alex Shepherd, returning to his hometown of Shepherd's Glen to investigate the sudden disappearance of his brother. From Shepherd's Glen to Silent Hill, Alex must face the darkest of horrors in order to find his brother. Struggling with his own grip on reality, Alex must unravel the mystery behind his nightmares, discover the truth behind his brother's disappearance, and confront the evil lurks in the seemingly empty streets of Silent Hill.

Homecoming is the first Silent Hill title for the new wave of 'next generation' consoles, featuring all-new graphics that bring the fear and terror of Silent Hill alive like never before. Alex must survive attacks from the misshapen denizens of the town using an all-new enhanced combat system that provides a wide array of attacks and counters. Along the way, Alex will encounter a variety of weapons to battle these horrific monsters and must also solve deadly puzzles as he uncovers the darkest secrets of Silent Hill.

Silent Hill: Homecoming also features an all-new soundtrack by acclaimed series composer Akira Yamaoka.