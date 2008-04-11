Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week's Media Create hardware sales chart looks nearly identical to last week's as Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G domination continues to decimate the competition. PSPs are outselling everything, with the only change for the week of March 31 to April 6 a barely noticeable increase in share from the PlayStation 3. Everyone else is holding steady amid a lack of powerhouse releases.

  • PSP - 120,964
  • Nintendo DS - 55,190
  • Wii - 44,618
  • PlayStation 3 - 11,303
  • PlayStation 2 - 10,423
  • Xbox 360 - 1,452

Media Create Weekly Sales

