Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

This week's Media Create hardware sales chart looks nearly identical to last week's as Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G domination continues to decimate the competition. PSPs are outselling everything, with the only change for the week of March 31 to April 6 a barely noticeable increase in share from the PlayStation 3. Everyone else is holding steady amid a lack of powerhouse releases.
- PSP - 120,964
- Nintendo DS - 55,190
- Wii - 44,618
- PlayStation 3 - 11,303
- PlayStation 2 - 10,423
- Xbox 360 - 1,452
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink