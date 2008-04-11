Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

This week's Media Create hardware sales chart looks nearly identical to last week's as Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G domination continues to decimate the competition. PSPs are outselling everything, with the only change for the week of March 31 to April 6 a barely noticeable increase in share from the PlayStation 3. Everyone else is holding steady amid a lack of powerhouse releases.

PSP - 120,964

Nintendo DS - 55,190

Wii - 44,618

PlayStation 3 - 11,303

PlayStation 2 - 10,423

Xbox 360 - 1,452

Media Create Weekly Sales