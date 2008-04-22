Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G bump gives the PlayStation Portable another very good week, down from a fortnight of six-figure sales, but still outselling the competition by a healthy margin. That's fantastic news for Sony, whose other PlayStation platforms aren't fairing so well this week amid generally underwhelming release lists. Wii sales were up, but not by a margin that one would expect with such stellar Mario Kart Wii sales.

  • PSP - 85,721
  • Nintendo DS- 47,158
  • Wii - 46,296
  • PlayStation 3 - 8,232
  • PlayStation 2 - 6,834
  • Xbox 360 - 1,147

Media Create Weekly Sales

