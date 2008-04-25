Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G madness continues to drive PSP sales, with another solid week for Sony's handheld in Japan. Console spending is down this week across the board, with Xbox 360 performance dipping close to three figure lows. Nintendo hardware is mostly neck and neck, with not much in the way of big releases expected next week. Perhaps Sega's handsome Senjou no Valkyria will help unimpressive PlayStation 3 sales.

  • PSP - 85,421
  • Nintendo DS - 44,551
  • Wii - 44,241
  • PlayStation 3 - 7,438
  • PlayStation 2 - 6,545
  • Xbox 360 - 1,076

Media Create Weekly Sales

