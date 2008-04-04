Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart: Holy Crap, PSP Edition

Zounds! Based on the monstrous success of Capcom's Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G, the PSP reached impressive hardware sales heights this week in Japan. It came very close to outselling every other piece of hardware combined, with nearly 130,000 units, some of which were bundled with the latest Monster Hunter expansion. Here's how the hardware battle went down during March 24 to March 30.

PSP - 129,986

Nintendo DS - 58,916

Wii - 48,785

PlayStation 3 - 11,206

PlayStation 2 - 10,296

Xbox 360 - 1,547

Media Create Weekly Sales