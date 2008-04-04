Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Out with the old, in with the new... games. Japanese consumers are really mixing it up this week with a sales chart stuffed with newborn releases across a wide variety of platforms. Unsurprisingly, Mario Party 8 secured the ichiban spot during its first week with Minna no Golf 5 for the PLAYSTATION 3 coming in a respectable second. Check out this diversity!

01. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 265,000 / NEW

02. Everybody's Golf 5 (PS3) - 152,000 / NEW

03. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS) - 94,000 / NEW

04. It's A Wonderful World (DS) - 77,000 / NEW

05. Mobile Suit Gundam MS Front 0079 (Wii) - 46,000 / NEW

06. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (PSP) - 45,000 / NEW

07. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox 360) - 40,000 / NEW

08. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (DS) - 37,000 / 668,000

09. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 14 (PS2) - 34,000 / 187,000

10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 32,000 / 1,943,000