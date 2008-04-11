Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G continues to put a hurtin' on the competition, with the PSP expansion shipping close to another half million copies. Most impressive, Capcom. The week is surprisingly heavy in PlayStation family titles, with a quartet of Japanese franchise favourites securing the top half of the top ten chart, most likely helping Sony hardware. Wii Fit edges closer to the 2 million mark, which we expect it to hit mid-May, as Super Smash Bros. Brawl teeters near the end of the top ten. Hang in there, lil' guy!

For the rest of the best selling games in Japan for the week of March 31 to April 6, read on past the jump.

01. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 488,000 / 1,369,000

02. Musou Orochi: The Evil King Returns (PS2) - 228,000 / NEW

03. Star Ocean 2: Second Evolution (PSP) - 91,000 / NEW

04. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PSP) - 80,000 / NEW

05. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS3) - 60,000 / NEW

06. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 58,000 / 406,000

07. Wii Fit (Wii) - 39,000 / 1,834,000

08. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS) - 39,000 / NEW

09. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 24,000 / 1,548,000

10. Deca Sports (Wii) - 22,000 / 116,000

11. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)

12. Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS)

13. Wii Sports (Wii)

14. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (DS)

15. Mario Kart DS (DS)

16. Wii Play (Wii)

17. Mario Party DS (DS)

18. Detective Conan: Kieta Hakase to Machigai Sagashi no To (DS)

19. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

20. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

21. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

22. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS)

23. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

24. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

25. Time Hollow: Uwareta Kako o Motome (DS)

26. Armoured Core 4 Answer (PS3)

27. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Lost Colours (PSP)

28. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Lost Colours (PS2)

29. Yakuza 3: Kenzan! (PS3)

30. Echochrome (PSP)

Hey look! Animal Crossing Wild World and New Super Mario Bros. are still in the top thirty. Who doesn't have these games by now? Come on!

