Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Japan has a fever. The only cure? More Mario. The plumber dependent masses helped push Mario Kart Wii to the top of the Media Create sales charts, with over a half-million Wii Wheels shippin' out in week one. That impressive debut helped unseat Monster Hunter, which scooted past Super Smash Bros. Brawl's sales in just three weeks.

Very little in the way of new sales contenders, as newbies Oshiri Kajiri Mushi no Rhythm Lesson DS and the Japanese release of Turok enter the top thirty for the week of April 7 to 13.

01. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 594,000 / NEW
02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 222,000 / 1,590,000
03. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PS2) - 56,000 / 283,000
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 31,000 / 1,865,000
05. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 30,000 / 436,000
06. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS) - 26,000 / 65,000
07. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS2) - 22,000 / 102,000
08. Star Ocean 2: Second Evolution (PSP) - 18,000 / 108,000
09. Deca Sports (Wii) - 17,000 / 133,000
10. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 14,000 / 1,563,000

11. Pro Baseball Spirits 5 (PS3)
12. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)
13. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
14. Wii Sports (Wii)
15. Wii Play (Wii)
16. Mario Kart DS (DS)
17. Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS)
18. Oshiri Kajiri Mushi no Rhythm Lesson DS: Kawai Ongaku Kyoushitsu Kanshuu (DS)
19. Mario Party DS (DS)
20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
21. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (DS)
22. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)
23. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
24. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)
25. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)
26. Armoured Core 4 Answer (PS3)
27. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS)
28. Detective Conan: Kieta Hakase to Machigai Sagashi no To (DS)
29. Turok (Xbox 360)
30. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Lost Colours (PS2)

