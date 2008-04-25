Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Mario Kart Wii holds on to the top spot of the Media Create sales charts for the week of April 14 to 20, as mascot karting and monster hunting continue to keep a tight grip on Japan. Not much in the way of new additions for the week, as Nintendo's fossil diggin', dinosaur battlin' Boura wa Kaseki Holder for the Nintendo DS is the only new debut in the top ten.

For the rest of the top thirty software stars, make the jump. If you don't, you'll never know how well Square Enix's DS bookkeeping software for level 3 LEC exam training charted and you'll look like an uninformed jackarse at your next cocktail party. Your call, pal!

01. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 202,000 / 795,000

02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 124,000 / 1,714,000

03. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS) - 35,000 / NEW

04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 32,000 / 1,897,000

05. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (PS2) - 24,000 / 308,000

06. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 21,000 / 457,000

07. DS Bimoji Training (DS) - 15,000 / 149,000

08. Deca Sports (Wii) - 14,000 / 148,000

09. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 13,000 / 1,575,000

10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 12,000 / 2,924,000

11. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS2)

12. Wii Play (Wii)

13. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)

14. Mario Kart DS (DS)

15. Star Ocean 2: Second Evolution (PSP)

16. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)

17. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS3)

18. Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS)

19. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

20. Mario Party DS (DS)

21. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (DS)

22. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

23. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

24. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

25. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS)

26. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Justice for All (DS)

27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

28. Maji de Manabu: LEC de Ukaru - DS Hishou Boki 3-Kyuu (DS)

29. Mobile Suit Gundam 00 (DS)

30. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Lost Colours (PSP)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]