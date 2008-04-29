Single Update, Double Dragon

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As it generally goes when there's high profile Wii release such as Mario Kart, the Virtual Console is keeping a low profile this week, releasing only one game on the Wii Shop Channel for your classic gaming enjoyment. At least they aren't skimping out on quality as well as quality, as this week's release is none other than Double Dragon, the story of two brothers' fight to rescue one girlfriend from a shadowy organisation hell-bent on learning the secrets of their martial arts. We are introduced to Billy and Jimmy Lee, as well as Billy's girlfriend Marion, who gets shot to death in Double Dragon II, making the tragedy of the first game all the more poignant. Double Dragon for the NES (500 points) will be available today for those of you requiring a tiny break from all that furious karting.

