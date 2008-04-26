The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SingStar Hits PS3 May 20

SingStar is hitting the Playstation 3 in North America on May 20, Sony Computer Entertainment of America announced this morning.

The game will be playable during the weekend long Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in California which kicks off later today.

Fans of the game, and music, who attend the festival will be able to get up on stage and sing in front of a live audience in one of two of Sony's interactive entertainment tents. After singing, gamers can surf the PS3's online SingStore and check out the songs that will be available for the game when it releases. They can also upload their performances for all to see via My SingStar Online.

The game will also be playable in the Coachella campground at the Internet Cafe and during the Saturday night "TMO Tone Def Party and SingStar Lounge."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles