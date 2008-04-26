SingStar Hits PS3 May 20

SingStar is hitting the Playstation 3 in North America on May 20, Sony Computer Entertainment of America announced this morning.

The game will be playable during the weekend long Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in California which kicks off later today.

Fans of the game, and music, who attend the festival will be able to get up on stage and sing in front of a live audience in one of two of Sony's interactive entertainment tents. After singing, gamers can surf the PS3's online SingStore and check out the songs that will be available for the game when it releases. They can also upload their performances for all to see via My SingStar Online.

The game will also be playable in the Coachella campground at the Internet Cafe and during the Saturday night "TMO Tone Def Party and SingStar Lounge."