Siren Trailer Creeps The Hell Out Of My PS3



You know what? I hate Silent Hill. But loved the first Siren (or as it's known down here, Forbidden Siren). Don't know why. Critics may tell you otherwise, but you know better than to listen to critics. So, yeah, after watching this, am I excited about the prospect of a third time around (going straight past the much less-awesome second game), with the same old siren and blood but nice new graphics and sound? You bet I am.