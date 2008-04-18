The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Siren Trailer Creeps The Hell Out Of My PS3


You know what? I hate Silent Hill. But loved the first Siren (or as it's known down here, Forbidden Siren). Don't know why. Critics may tell you otherwise, but you know better than to listen to critics. So, yeah, after watching this, am I excited about the prospect of a third time around (going straight past the much less-awesome second game), with the same old siren and blood but nice new graphics and sound? You bet I am.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles