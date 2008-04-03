The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SIXAXIS Discontinued

We all pretty much figured that the SIXAXIS was on its last legs now that the DualShock 3 is hitting shelves. And today a Sony rep has confirmed with MTV that this is indeed the case. The SIXAXIS is not more.

Sixaxis will no longer be offered after it's completely sold through at retail (likely by the summer timeframe).

Our guess is that manufacturing has ceased (or ceased some time ago) and that it's just a matter of shipping out dusty boxes from warehouses at this point. Our other guess is that those who don't care about rumble can soon be on the lookout for some bargain bin SIXAXIES. Is that the official plural? Did we ever have a chance to finalise that?

Sony Non-Shocker: Sixaxis Discontinued [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles