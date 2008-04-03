SIXAXIS Discontinued

We all pretty much figured that the SIXAXIS was on its last legs now that the DualShock 3 is hitting shelves. And today a Sony rep has confirmed with MTV that this is indeed the case. The SIXAXIS is not more.

Sixaxis will no longer be offered after it's completely sold through at retail (likely by the summer timeframe).

Our guess is that manufacturing has ceased (or ceased some time ago) and that it's just a matter of shipping out dusty boxes from warehouses at this point. Our other guess is that those who don't care about rumble can soon be on the lookout for some bargain bin SIXAXIES. Is that the official plural? Did we ever have a chance to finalise that?



