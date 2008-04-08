Smash Bros. Dojo To End Daily Updates Next Monday. This is it, folks; your last week of daily brain droppings from Masahiro Sakurai on the official Smash Bros. Dojo. Hopefully, Mr. Sakurai and the fine translation team at Nintendo will make the effort to freshen up the content now and then, giving Super Smash Bros. Brawl owners news on post-launch happenings. The Dojo actually broke the bad news last Monday, but it's taken us this long to come to terms with the fact that we'll be doing the Dojo Dump for the last time this Friday. Off to have a good cry!