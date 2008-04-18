Smash Bros. Dojos Past The Competition To Take #1 Spot In March

Yeah, dojos is now a verb. Live with it. Super Smash Bros. Brawl has not only beat out, it has final smashed the competition, selling 2.7 million units on its way to claiming the the title of top-selling game in the US for March. For reference, its nearest competitor - Rainbow Six Vegas 2 on the 360 - could shift "only" 752,000 units. And for perspective, Smash Bros. sold more than the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh best-selling games combined.

The rest of charts sees two surprise entries: MLB2K8 at #8 and the PS3 version of Army of Two (the only PS3 game in the top 10) sneaking in at #10. Meanwhile Wii Play continues its march towards sales immortality, notching up another 400,000 units, while previous two-time winner Call of Duty 4 hold onto a spot in the top of the charts with the 360 version managing to sell 237,000 copies.

01. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 2,700,000

02. Rainbow Six Vegas (360) - 752,300

03. Army of Two (360) - 606,100

04. Wii Play/w Remote (Wii) - 409,800

05. God Of War: Chains Of Olympus (PSP) - 340,500

06. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP) - 301,600

07. Guitar Hero III (Wii) - 264,100

08. MLB2K8 (360) - 237,100

09. Call Of Duty 4 (360) - 237,000

10. Army Of Two (PS3) - 224,900

Software sales for the month amounted to $US 945 million, a rise of 63% over last year's March sales of "only" $US 579.1 million.