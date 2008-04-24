Smash Bros. Gets Official European Release Date

Sing. And rejoice. For Europe, you long wait is over. Nintendo Europe have published their Q2 release schedule, and Super Smash Bros. Brawl is pencilled in for a June 27 launch. No, really. Also dated are the Everyone's Nintendo Channel (May 30), as well as the WiiWare service, which will launch - as (sorta) expected - on May 20. Oh, pick that mouth up off the floor. It had to come out eventually, didn't it?
[Nintendo Europe]
