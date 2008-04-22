Snake Making Appearance In New International Track & Field

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Not normally a big fan of cartoony, mascot-filled, cross-over sports games. But for some reason, Konami's International Track & Field remake on the DS has me intrigued. Mostly because it's going to feature Sparkster, a rodent I hold so dear to my heart it's overriding my common sense. The bulk of you lot will probably hold this guy a little dearer, however: Konami have announced that, fresh from his cameo in Smash Bros, Snake will be appearing in the title as a deformed, adorable little athlete. So finally, after years of wondering and heated debate, we'll know whether Snake's a better triple-jumper than Simon Belmont.
