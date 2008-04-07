So The Wii Wheel's Not $US 15?

$US 15 for a Wii Wheel? No, thanks. Hollowed-out plastic shells aren't quite at the MUST-BUY stage where that becomes a sensible purchase. But what about $US 10? Contrary to GameStop's (now yanked) advertisement, that's what Nintendo Power reckon the wheel costs, stating in the terms and conditions for a Mario Kart comp that the wheel's MSRP is $US 9.99. Which is certainly more palatable, if not entirely delicious.
Wii Wheel for $US 10 says Nintendo [Nintendo Power, via Go Nintendo]
$US 15 for a Wii Wheel? No, thanks. Hollowed-out plastic shells aren't quite at the MUST-BUY stage where that becomes a sensible purchase. But what about $US 10? Contrary to GameStop's (now yanked) advertisement, that's what Nintendo Power reckon the wheel costs, stating in the terms and conditions for a Mario Kart comp that the wheel's MSRP is $US 9.99. Which is certainly more palatable, if not entirely delicious.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink