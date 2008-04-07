So The Wii Wheel's Not $US 15?

$US 15 for a Wii Wheel? No, thanks. Hollowed-out plastic shells aren't quite at the MUST-BUY stage where that becomes a sensible purchase. But what about $US 10? Contrary to GameStop's (now yanked) advertisement, that's what Nintendo Power reckon the wheel costs, stating in the terms and conditions for a Mario Kart comp that the wheel's MSRP is $US 9.99. Which is certainly more palatable, if not entirely delicious.

Wii Wheel for $US 10 says Nintendo [Nintendo Power, via Go Nintendo]