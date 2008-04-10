So, Yeah, I Watched The Transformers Cartoon And...

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE: Transformers? Bah!
Boy, oh boy, did it stink. This has made me gun shy about pretty much everything I liked as a kid. Funny how memories can play tricks on you, huh? Rather, cruel.
