SOE Dates 2008 Fan Faire

Sony Online Entertainment has given a date to their annual parade of pale-skinned shut-ins, blinking as they emerge into the bright sunlight, the SOE Fan Faire. This year's convention will be help August 14th through the 17th at the Las Vegas Hilton. This means we are definitely skipping a repeat of last year's Quakecon / Blizzcon / Fan Faire debacle, as QC is running two weeks earlier. Plenty of time left for Blizzard to muck things up though.

"Fan Faire is by far the best vacation destination for SOE gamers, their families and friends," said Alan Crosby, Senior Director, Global Community Relations, Sony Online Entertainment. "This is the ultimate party for gamers and a great chance to meet up with their online friends in the real world."

This year's 4-day event will feature demos of The Agency and Free Realms, a talk from SOE President John Smedley, chances to meet and chat with developers, and plenty of geeky hobnobbing and drunk singalongs. I wanna go!