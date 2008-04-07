Some Japanese Know of Second Life, Most Don't Play

Does Second Life show any signs of life in Japan? In late March, goo Research online polled 1,091 folks online about their knowledge of Second Life. Keep in mind: This is an internet poll, and it shouldn't be taken for anything other than that!

Findings include that only 1.3 percent of folks polled are currently playing it. That's not very many! 5.6 percent used to play. Hit the jump for the full number crunching.

Question: Do you know about the 3D online world Second Life? (Sample size=1,091) Know about it in detail 4.7%

Know about the key features 27.1%

Heard about it in the media, but don't know the key features 32.2%

Don't know anything about it 36.0% In the 10 months since the first survey in June 2007, awareness of Second Life has grown by 10 percentage points. Question: Have you actually played Second Life? (Sample size-698)

Currently playing 1.3%

Used to play 5.6%

Visited the web site, but not played 18.9%

Not played it at all 74.2% Question: Have you ever seen corporate advertising, promotional campaigns, etc within Second Life? (Sample size=48)

Frequently see/saw them 12.5%

Sometimes see/saw them 52.1%

Not seen them much 14.6%

Never seen them at all 20.8%

Second Life Poll [japan.internet via What Japan Thinks][Pic]