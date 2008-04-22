The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Some Leaked, Sneaked Lich King Screens

Somebody's managed to sneak some shots of the in-development World of Warcraft expansion Wrath of the Lich King out from under Blizzard's nose. As the code's in development, they're rough, and as they're sneaky cameraphone shots, they're small, but hey. It's WoW. Don't go trying to tell me graphical fidelity's going to make or break this one for you. One more shot after the jump, plenty of smaller ones at the link which follows.

New WotLK screenshots leaked [Updated][WoW Insider, via Game|Life]

