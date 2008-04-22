Some Leaked, Sneaked Lich King Screens

Somebody's managed to sneak some shots of the in-development World of Warcraft expansion Wrath of the Lich King out from under Blizzard's nose. As the code's in development, they're rough, and as they're sneaky cameraphone shots, they're small, but hey. It's WoW. Don't go trying to tell me graphical fidelity's going to make or break this one for you. One more shot after the jump, plenty of smaller ones at the link which follows.

