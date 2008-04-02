The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sometimes Simple Is Best: 1UP Mushroom Cake

What an elegant little game cake! We see a lot of cakes here at Kaketaku (naturally), ranging from the sublime to the bizarre, and this entry is one of the more elegant and understated I've seen. The little beauty not only looks pretty, but sounds delicious (chocolate buttercream under the sugarpaste icing and raspberry creme filing? Sign me up). The creator has even posted the recipe and a nice visual how-to for those of you who prefer not to set off into uncharted culinary territory without a little help.

1up Mushroom Cake [A cat in the kitchen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles