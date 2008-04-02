Sometimes Simple Is Best: 1UP Mushroom Cake

What an elegant little game cake! We see a lot of cakes here at Kaketaku (naturally), ranging from the sublime to the bizarre, and this entry is one of the more elegant and understated I've seen. The little beauty not only looks pretty, but sounds delicious (chocolate buttercream under the sugarpaste icing and raspberry creme filing? Sign me up). The creator has even posted the recipe and a nice visual how-to for those of you who prefer not to set off into uncharted culinary territory without a little help.

1up Mushroom Cake [A cat in the kitchen]