Sonic Candy... Cigarettes? (Smoke If You Got 'Em!)

Cigarettes are bad. They cause cancer. Cancer kills you. But candy cigarettes? Harmless! They only inspire impressionable children to smoke. And who better to rope 'em in young than Sonic the Hedgehog? The "New Tasty 100 percent Stick Candy Cigarettes" were found in the Philippines. Surgeon General warns of serious Sonic attitude!
