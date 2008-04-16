Sonic Candy... Cigarettes? (Smoke If You Got 'Em!)

Cigarettes are bad. They cause cancer. Cancer kills you. But candy cigarettes? Harmless! They only inspire impressionable children to smoke. And who better to rope 'em in young than Sonic the Hedgehog? The "New Tasty 100 percent Stick Candy Cigarettes" were found in the Philippines. Surgeon General warns of serious Sonic attitude!
You Wanna Run Really Fast [UK:R]
Cigarettes are bad. They cause cancer. Cancer kills you. But candy cigarettes? Harmless! They only inspire impressionable children to smoke. And who better to rope 'em in young than Sonic the Hedgehog? The "New Tasty 100 percent Stick Candy Cigarettes" were found in the Philippines. Surgeon General warns of serious Sonic attitude!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink