Sonic Unleased Not Connected to Those Shit Sonic Games

Never mind that Sega's crack legal team already confirmed Sonic Unleashed, Official Nintendo Magazine (UK) has a world exclusive! The Wii game will be out this winter, use the Wii-mote and Nunchuk, but won't have online, it seems. Fair enough, the game seems like an old school Sega platformer — a good thing. Says the game's lead designer, Yoshihisa Hashimoto:
In our minds, this game will have more in common with the older Sonic Adventure series. It has no relation to Sonic the Hedgehog [the 360/PS3 game]or Sonice And The Secret Rings... We wanted Sonic fans to love Sonic even more. Also, for people who are not familiar with Sonic, we think that this will be a great way to introduce them to Sonic The Hedgehog.
THANK GAWD. The game is supposedly being developed internally by Team Sonic (and not by a buncha devs all across North America and Europe), and it does feature this possibly worrying element: During the daytime, the game is regular speed-based Sonic ramps and loops and rails. But! At night, Sonic's hairy alter ego (oh dear) comes out, and the game play changes to monkey-like swinging and obstacle manipulation. Well, at least it's better than human kissing. Never forget!
Thanks, Joe for the tip!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink