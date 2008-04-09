Sonic Unleased Not Connected to Those Shit Sonic Games

Never mind that Sega's crack legal team already confirmed Sonic Unleashed, Official Nintendo Magazine (UK) has a world exclusive! The Wii game will be out this winter, use the Wii-mote and Nunchuk, but won't have online, it seems. Fair enough, the game seems like an old school Sega platformer — a good thing. Says the game's lead designer, Yoshihisa Hashimoto:

In our minds, this game will have more in common with the older Sonic Adventure series. It has no relation to Sonic the Hedgehog [the 360/PS3 game]or Sonice And The Secret Rings... We wanted Sonic fans to love Sonic even more. Also, for people who are not familiar with Sonic, we think that this will be a great way to introduce them to Sonic The Hedgehog.

THANK GAWD. The game is supposedly being developed internally by Team Sonic (and not by a buncha devs all across North America and Europe), and it does feature this possibly worrying element: During the daytime, the game is regular speed-based Sonic ramps and loops and rails. But! At night, Sonic's hairy alter ego (oh dear) comes out, and the game play changes to monkey-like swinging and obstacle manipulation. Well, at least it's better than human kissing. Never forget!

