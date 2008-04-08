Sonic Unleashed Ineffectually Teases



In case you missed it, Sonic jumps the shark becomes a werewolf version of himself in Sega's upcoming Sonic Unleashed, giving them an excuse to slow him down and deliver some sure-to-be thrilling 3D combat. This will effectively cut the classic 2D gameplay everyone is excited about, making sure no one overdoses on the good stuff. If they'd done a better job of distributing the information about the game, we'd all be driving ourselves crazy trying to figure out what this means right now. As it stands, werewolf. Ayep.