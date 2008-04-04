The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sonic Unleashed Is Official


The time for legal threats is at an end, as Sega officially confirms Sonic Unleashed for the PS2, Wii, PS3, and Xbox 360 in late 2008. Along with a video and screenshots that we've already seen, Sega reveals a bit about the plot of the game, which features the vile Dr. Eggman breaking apart the entire world, with Sonic and the power of the chaos emeralds the only hope of putting things right. It combines classic 2D gameplay elements with an immersive 3D experience, utilising the all new Hedgehog Engine.

Under development for three years, the Hedgehog Engine produces a visually rich next generation look and feel with elements of classic Sonic gameplay mechanics. The Hedgehog engine will help re-define the gameplay experience for Sonic fans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

The announcement hints at the new 3D portions of the game in which Sonic turns into a werewolf, another well-known secret I'm sure they'll officially reveal somewhere down the line. For now, enjoy the extended version of the video you've already watched, now with extra-added Sonic goodness!

    What is it with this Dr Eggman. Its Dr. Robotnik damnit it.

