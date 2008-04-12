Sony: By 2018, 90% Of Games Will Be Downloaded

Sony Computer Entertainment UK's Ray Maguire, amidst a discussion on the Byron Report (chastising it for not keeping up with a growing internet-based industry), made a prediction about the future of games:

...ten years from now the ratio of games sales will have gone from 90 per cent in-store to 90 per cent online.

And while that certainly doesn't sound wrong, I think that I speak for everyone here by saying, we know that we'll be downloading games in ten years. We're wondering more about the next five.

