Sony Confirms GTA IV Bundle For Australia

Look, we knew it was coming. Retailers, especially big retailers like Harvey Norman, don't muck around with these kind of things. But it's nice to know that we've now got new pictures of the GTA IV/PlayStation 3 bundle, as well as an officially-endorsed recommended retail price. It'll go for $749.95 but while the game's due on April 29, this bundle won't be ready until May 1. Can you stand the wait, Australia?

April 23rd 2008: Sony Computer Entertainment Australia (SCE Aust.) today confirmed the release of an official Grand Theft Auto IV bundle exclusively for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™).The bundle, available on May 1, 2008, will consist of a PLAYSTATION®3 40GB model, a SIXAXIS™ wireless controller and a copy of Grand Theft Auto IV, the latest title in the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto franchise, all for just $749.95 (RRP).

"We are delighted to offer the millions of PS3 and GTA fans the ultimate gaming package," said David Reeves, President, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe.

Grand Theft Auto IV (GTA IV) is the eleventh, upcoming installment of the best-selling Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.

