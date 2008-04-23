Sony Confirms GTA IV Bundle For Europe

No surprises here. Today, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe confirmed the long rumoured (with pictures!) Grand Theft Auto IV bundle. Going on sale April 29th, it's packed with a 40GB PS3, a SIXAXIS and copy of Grand Theft Auto IV. Says David Reeves, SCEE president:

We are delighted to offer the millions of PS3 and GTA fans the ultimate gaming package.

That's not a very exciting quote, now is it? While SCEE is confirming this for, well, Europe, we image that the same will be true for the US. Hit the jump for the press release in full. It's THRILLING.