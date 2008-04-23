Sony Confirms GTA IV Bundle For Europe

No surprises here. Today, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe confirmed the long rumoured (with pictures!) Grand Theft Auto IV bundle. Going on sale April 29th, it's packed with a 40GB PS3, a SIXAXIS and copy of Grand Theft Auto IV. Says David Reeves, SCEE president:
We are delighted to offer the millions of PS3 and GTA fans the ultimate gaming package.
That's not a very exciting quote, now is it? While SCEE is confirming this for, well, Europe, we image that the same will be true for the US. Hit the jump for the press release in full. It's THRILLING.
23/04/2008 10:08 Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) Confirms Official Grand Theft Auto® IV bundle Grand Theft Auto® IV to be bundled with 40GB PLAYSTATION®3
April 23rd 2008: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) today confirmed the release of an official Grand Theft Auto IV bundle exclusively for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™).The bundle, available on April 29, 2008, will consist of a PLAYSTATION®3 40GB model, a SIXAXIS™ wireless controller and a copy of Grand Theft Auto IV, the latest title in the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto franchise, all for just €439 (RRP).
"We are delighted to offer the millions of PS3 and GTA fans the ultimate gaming package," said David Reeves, President, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe.
Grand Theft Auto IV (GTA IV) is the eleventh, upcoming installment of the best-selling Grand Theft Auto video game franchise.
ENDS
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink