Sony Don't Know What Error Code 80010514 Is Either

It's not on the scale of the dreaded (do you dare speak its name?) RROD, but lately, some attention's been focused on PS3 owners getting an error message which reads "An error occurred during the start operation. 80010514". Not as catchy as "Red Ring Of Death" then, either. Do you know what it means? I don't. The crew at GameRevolver reckon it's one of two things: a problem with your HDD, or the result of a faulty software installation. We'd now normally use this part to tell you what Sony think it is, but they haven't the foggiest, an SCEE rep telling Eurogamer "they aren't aware of this issue with the PS3". Good to know, guys. Good. To. Know.

