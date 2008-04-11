Sony Don't Know What Error Code 80010514 Is Either

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's not on the scale of the dreaded (do you dare speak its name?) RROD, but lately, some attention's been focused on PS3 owners getting an error message which reads "An error occurred during the start operation. 80010514". Not as catchy as "Red Ring Of Death" then, either. Do you know what it means? I don't. The crew at GameRevolver reckon it's one of two things: a problem with your HDD, or the result of a faulty software installation. We'd now normally use this part to tell you what Sony think it is, but they haven't the foggiest, an SCEE rep telling Eurogamer "they aren't aware of this issue with the PS3". Good to know, guys. Good. To. Know.
  • Korwin Guest

    Well they obviously have some clue, otherwise it wouldnt have an error code.....

  • Wayne Guest

    GTA 4 Aussie, I select multiplayer then quick match, quick deathmatch, i can get in to the waiting room where you see other players waiting for the game to start, as the game is about to start i get the error code 80010514, at the same time my modem disconnects, done it ten times in a row, everything worked just fine before i shutdown my ps3 last night. i have only ever used my ps3 for gta 4, i have not changed any settings on my ps3, the first time i got this code i was playing a deathmatch game, the game froze for about 5 seconds i was about to shutdown the ps3 but the game unfroze, worked for about 5 seconds then i got the error code, and now i can't connect to a game without getting the error.

  • BRENDAN Guest

    I HAD THIS ERROR SO I WENT ON EBAY AND BOUGHT A REPLACMENT BLUE RAY DRIVE... FOLLOWED YOU TUBE VIDOES.... 17 SCREWS AND SEVERAL RIBBON CABLE FLIP SNAPS... PUT TOGETHER AND WORKS LIKE NEW..... THE ERROR IS A DEAD BLUE RAY DRIVE 130 DOLLAR PART FIXED IT.. TRY IT YOURSELF IF YOUR SONY WAS OUT OF WARRANTY... THEY WILL STILLL RELACE IT WITH SONY EVEN IF YOU HAVE OPENED AN OUT OF WARRANTY CONSOLE AS IT YOURS TO DO WHAT YOU WANT.... EMAIL ME ILL GIVE YOU VIDEO LINKS TO FIX BRENDAN

  • Ken Guest

    I recentlyt had this error, and after doing some digging, the code doesnt seem to narrow it down to anything in particular. For some its a bad blu ray drive, others a bad firmware install, etc. I recently had the error as well on a new game I bought. I have 9 other games that work fine, but this one wont load at all. I tested DVD's and Blu Ray movies, bothj work fine. So the Blu Ray being dead theory isnt valid.

    I contacted the game manufacturer and they think it may have something to do with the new 3.0 and above firmware.

    I tested 2 games. My new one and a replacement one from the store, both gave me errors. Coincidence? I then tested the game on another PS3, same error. One thing I did notice is that both systems has the 3.0 firmware update.

    To me thats to much of a coincidence. One other thing is the game I bought is the newest game I own byt at least a year or two. So is it the game itself or the PS3, or a combo of the two

