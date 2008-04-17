Sony Explains Slow PlayStation Store Speeds

Sony's new PlayStation Store launched this week with a few hiccups like broken images and long load times. And while all of us expect the service to smooth out soon, Sony has addressed the issues on their forums.

We are aware that many of you have experienced delays whilst the PS Store's thumbnail icons are being downloaded. This is a temporary consequence of a new system implementation and high global traffic levels, and will be resolved within the next few days.

I think the big mistake was not including the basic thumbnails in the firmware update, forcing users to download them in real time ala any normal web page getting slammed. But I think I can speak for everyone here when I say, broken or not, it's still loads better than the old store.

PS Store re-launch & slow loading of icons [PS Forums via Eurogamer] [image]