Sony Japan Teasing Next Siren Game?

Several of our readers have pointed us in the direction of a new countdown taking place at Sony Computer Entertainment Japan's website. Our hatred of countdown clocks borders on the legendary, but at least this one has a little kick to it. It involves the sound of rain, horrific noises, people panicking, and red water droplets. My money is on a new Siren game. Both the first and second game were focused on blood-red water and both were scary as hell. Hit up the site and listen to the audio a bit and see if you don't at least get a few heebies, and possibly a jeebie or two. Well be back to you with Siren 3 news in 53 hours from now.

Spooky SCEJ Countdown [Sony Computer Entertainment Japan - Thanks Everyone!]

