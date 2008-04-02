Sony Signs On For Am Jam Tour

Sony today announced that it's teaming up with Woodward Camp for the fifth annual Playstation Am Jam Tour. The tour hits skateparks across the country, giving amateur skateboarders and BMXers a chance to compete for $US 5,000 and some Playstation prizes.

The tour, which oddly enough begin back on March 14, hits 14 stops including Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rye, New Hampshire; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia and wraps up on May 25th in Orlando, Florida. The finals will be held in Woodward, Pennsylvania in August.

Participants have at each stop have a chance to win a Playstation prize package that includes a PSP and some games as well as some clothes and an expense-paid, week-long stay at Woodward Camp, where they will compete in the finals. Winners at the finals will receive $US 5,000, a free summer at Woodward Camp, a Playstation 3 and a Playstation prize pack.

"PlayStation is committed to strong youth brands and action sports programs that offer kids access to fun, supportive and collaborative environments," said Ginger Kraus, director of promotions at SCEA. "Woodward exemplifies a brand that truly empowers young people. We are proud to align with them for the fifth annual PlayStation AM JAM tour, providing opportunity and exposure for talented young athletes rising to the top in their respective sports."

Am Jam

Sony Computer Entertainment America Teams Up With Woodward Camp For Annual

PlayStation(R) AM JAM Tour

Action Sports Event Recognises Exceptional Young Talent Across the United

States

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 1, 2008 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer

Entertainment America (SCEA) today announces it is aligning with Woodward Camp

for the fifth annual PlayStation(R) AM JAM tour, demonstrating the company's

commitment to kids and action sports. PlayStation AM JAM takes place in

skateparks across the country and provides amateur skateboard and BMX athletes

with the opportunity to compete for $5,000 and PlayStation prizes. Past

winners of the PlayStation AM JAM have continued on to become professional

athletes in their respective sports including Mike Spinner.

The PlayStation AM JAM tour began on March 14th at the Woodward skate park

in Dallas, Texas. The tour continues with 14 different stops that include

Tehachapi, Los Angeles, San Diego and Petaluma, California; Las Vegas, Nevada;

Denver, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis,

Minnesota; Rye, New Hampshire; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia

and concludes on May 25th in Orlando, Florida. At each event, participants,

ages seven to eighteen years of age, compete in skate and bike events judged

by professional athletes and Woodward Camp staff members. Skateboarders will

compete in two age groups, 13 and under and 14 and over, while the skateboard

vert and BMX events each have one age division.

Selected qualifiers at each stop will receive a PlayStation prize package

including a PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) handheld entertainment system, PSP

software titles, t-shirts and hats as well as an expense-paid, week-long stay

at Woodward Camp, where they will compete in the finals. Woodward Camp is a

popular recreational youth summer camp located in Pennsylvania and widely

known in the action sports community for its instructional programs. Winners

at the PlayStation(R) AM JAM Finals, during the week of August 10th-16th,

2008, will receive $5,000, a free summer at Woodward Camp, a PLAYSTATION(R)3

(PS3(TM)) and a PlayStation prize pack.

"PlayStation is committed to strong youth brands and action sports

programs that offer kids access to fun, supportive and collaborative

environments," said Ginger Kraus, director of promotions at SCEA. "Woodward

exemplifies a brand that truly empowers young people. We are proud to align

with them for the fifth annual PlayStation AM JAM tour, providing opportunity

and exposure for talented young athletes rising to the top in their respective

sports."

"The high level of talent we have found the last four years on the

PlayStation AM JAM has been terrific," stated Gary Ream, Woodward's President.

"We might have missed some of this incredible talent had PlayStation not

provided this extraordinary opportunity. The PlayStation AM JAM is a premier

event for finding the new stars in Skateboarding and BMX Freestyle."

Open to legal U.S. citizens between the ages of seven (7) and eighteen

(18). Competitions begin March 14, 2008 and end May 25, 2008. For more

information regarding tour stops, dates and official rules, go to

http://www.campwoodward.com

About Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc.

Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. continues to redefine the

entertainment lifestyle with its PlayStation(R) and PS one(R) game console,

the PlayStation(R)2 computer entertainment system, the PSP(R)

(PlayStation(R)Portable) handheld entertainment system, the ground-breaking

PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)) computer entertainment system and its online and

network services, the PLAYSTATION(R)Network and PLAYSTATION(R)Store.

Recognised as the undisputed industry leader, Sony Computer Entertainment

America Inc. markets the PlayStation family of products and develops,

publishes, markets and distributes software for the PS one game console, the

PlayStation 2 computer entertainment system, PLAYSTATION 3 and the PSP system

for the North American market. Based in Foster City, Calif., Sony Computer

Entertainment America Inc. serves as headquarters for all North American

operations and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Computer Entertainment

Inc.

Visit us on the Web at http://www.us.playstation.com