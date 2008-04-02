Sony Signs On For Am Jam Tour

Sony today announced that it's teaming up with Woodward Camp for the fifth annual Playstation Am Jam Tour. The tour hits skateparks across the country, giving amateur skateboarders and BMXers a chance to compete for $US 5,000 and some Playstation prizes.
The tour, which oddly enough begin back on March 14, hits 14 stops including Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rye, New Hampshire; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia and wraps up on May 25th in Orlando, Florida. The finals will be held in Woodward, Pennsylvania in August.
Participants have at each stop have a chance to win a Playstation prize package that includes a PSP and some games as well as some clothes and an expense-paid, week-long stay at Woodward Camp, where they will compete in the finals. Winners at the finals will receive $US 5,000, a free summer at Woodward Camp, a Playstation 3 and a Playstation prize pack.
"PlayStation is committed to strong youth brands and action sports programs that offer kids access to fun, supportive and collaborative environments," said Ginger Kraus, director of promotions at SCEA. "Woodward exemplifies a brand that truly empowers young people. We are proud to align with them for the fifth annual PlayStation AM JAM tour, providing opportunity and exposure for talented young athletes rising to the top in their respective sports."
