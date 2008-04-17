Sony Still Fixing Canadian PS3 Pricing

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You know, I could have sworn Sony fixed the problem of over-charging Canadian PS3 owners last October, but hey, maybe they didn't. Or did a half-arsed job. Or the US dollar got even weaker against the Canadian dollar. Maybe all of the above! Point is, Sony's Peter Dille has jumped into the comments section of his blog post yesterday on the PS3, assuring Canadian consumers:

Regarding Canadian pricing, we have been looking into this and will be adjusting it. We understand the concerns and are looking to correct the discrepancy.

As a PAL consumer whose prices are only ever being adjusted upwards, I can only offer a jealousy-coated fuck you to our more fortunate Commonwealth brothers.
