The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Talk A Little (Just A Little) On PS3 Movies & TV Service

Sony's Peter Dille has this morning hedged his bets and spoken not only briefly, but around the bush, on the inevitable movies & TV download service for the PS3. While not formally announcing such a program, or hinting at anything like a release timeframe, he does say more info is coming "very soon". More interestingly, he also says:

...we'll be offering a video service for PS3 in a way that separates the service from others you've seen or used. Ultimately the goal of the PLAYSTATION Network service will be to break through the overwhelming clutter of digital media to give you the TV, movies and gaming content you want.

Dangerous words, Peter. I want a HD, digital library comprised of naught but the complete works of Jake Busey, so will this new store give it to me? Will it?
Inside PLAYSTATION Network [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles