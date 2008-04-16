Sony Talk A Little (Just A Little) On PS3 Movies & TV Service

Sony's Peter Dille has this morning hedged his bets and spoken not only briefly, but around the bush, on the inevitable movies & TV download service for the PS3. While not formally announcing such a program, or hinting at anything like a release timeframe, he does say more info is coming "very soon". More interestingly, he also says:

...we'll be offering a video service for PS3 in a way that separates the service from others you've seen or used. Ultimately the goal of the PLAYSTATION Network service will be to break through the overwhelming clutter of digital media to give you the TV, movies and gaming content you want.

Dangerous words, Peter. I want a HD, digital library comprised of naught but the complete works of Jake Busey, so will this new store give it to me? Will it?

Inside PLAYSTATION Network [PlayStation.Blog]