Soul Calibur IV To Disregard Canon On July 29

Oh, so that's why we got a new trailer today. Namco Bandai have announced that Soul Calibur IV will be released in North America on July 29, in both vanilla and metal-box-collectors edition varieties. Those throwing down the $US 80 for the premium edition will get the standard, afore-mentioned metal box, a comic book, a "tournament kit" (no idea what that actually is) and access to "extra customisation content".
Soulcalibur IV set for July 29 unsheathing [GameSpot]
Oh, so that's why we got a new trailer today. Namco Bandai have announced that Soul Calibur IV will be released in North America on July 29, in both vanilla and metal-box-collectors edition varieties. Those throwing down the $US 80 for the premium edition will get the standard, afore-mentioned metal box, a comic book, a "tournament kit" (no idea what that actually is) and access to "extra customisation content".
Any news of an Oz release date? or simply if the game is going to be region free?