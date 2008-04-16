Soul Calibur IV To Disregard Canon On July 29

Oh, so that's why we got a new trailer today. Namco Bandai have announced that Soul Calibur IV will be released in North America on July 29, in both vanilla and metal-box-collectors edition varieties. Those throwing down the $US 80 for the premium edition will get the standard, afore-mentioned metal box, a comic book, a "tournament kit" (no idea what that actually is) and access to "extra customisation content".

