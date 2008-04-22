Space Invaders Tumbler Can Be Your Cup

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You sit in His cubicle every day. You do His work. On His computer. While drinking His coffee. We'd say that your life sucks, but your life isn't even your life. It's His life. The Man's life. And yeah, it sucks.

So keep one thing for yourself. Drink His coffee out of your own damn cup. Available in 3 different colours, the Space Invaders Tumbler will cost you $10.90 of His money. Enjoy.

Space Invaders Tumbler [NCSX via Play Gadgets]

