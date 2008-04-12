Spielberg Enjoys Playing Crysis, But Is That Enough?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You can't fault a guy for thinking the whole Steven Spielberg making video games scenario seems just a tad disingenuous. On a movie set, the director is quite possibly the hardest working, most involved person on staff. Transplanted as a game designer, they show up every once and a while to check stuff out. But at least Bloom Box producer Amir Rahimi will stick up for Spielberg's gamer cred:

I was actually pretty surprised to find out how much of a gamer Steven Spielberg is.

He continued:

He - regularly, when we meet with him - makes references to games that a lot of us game developers haven't played or haven't played in years. But also recent games, like Crysis, he talks a lot about.

That's nice and everything, but I'm still not sure if once a week visits (outside of times Spielberg is completely out of town for movie shoots) are enough for a game to be worth headlining Bloom Box (or any game) with his name, even if he created the original concept.

As a Chicagoan, when I used to hear "Michael Jordan's Bulls," even with as good as Michael Jordan was, it seemed to sell the incredible Bulls short. Now when I see names like John Woo and Steven Spielberg headlining titles—guys who don't even show up for every game, so to speak—it sure feels like the credit (and I'd guess, the paychecks) are a bit misaligned.

Boom Blox producer impressed by "gamer" Spielberg [Gamesindustry]

