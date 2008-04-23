Splatterhouse Returns!

Splatterhouse is back! The next issue of EGM is said to have the exclusive first look at Namco Bandai's revival of the twenty year old sidescrolling hack and bludgeon classic that features a Jason Voorhees lookalike on the hunt for his missing girlfriend. In the arcade version, protagonist Rick Taylor uses the power of the Terror Mask and his expert ability to whack things into a bloody mess to track down the lovely Jennifer. The TurboGrafx 16 port is currently available via the Wii Virtual Console.

New-gen Splatterhouse details are non-existent, but EGM subscribers should start seeing their copies hit later this week.

