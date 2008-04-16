Splinter Cell, Metal Arms Join US Xbox Originals Lineup

MIcrosoft have announced that two further games are to be added to their lineup of Xbox Originals. First one's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which if you haven't played is worth it for the multiplayer alone. Other one's Metal Arms: Glitch in the System, Swingin' Ape's (ie the Starcraft Ghost guys) murderously underrated robot platformer. Both games will be available everywhere except Korea and Japan, and both games will set you back the standard 1200 points when released on April 21.

Coming to Xbox Originals: Splinter Cell:CT and Metal Arms [Microsoft]