Spore Creature Creator Date And Price Detailed

As was mentioned previously, the Spore Creature Creator is heading our way in June, with EA now nailing down June 17th as the exact date for the worldwide launch. Gamers can opt for the free version limited to a quarter of the available creature parts, or buy the full retail version for $9.99 (€9.99, though not available in all territories) for the full monty. Players can then create to their hearts' content, sharing their critters with friends or seamlessly uploading them to YouTube.

"We are thrilled to finally be putting the creative tools of Spore into the hands of players around the world," said Will Wright, chief designer, Maxis. "The amazing creations players design this summer will help populate the game universe we all enter when Spore ships this September, so in a sense, the Spore Creature Creator is the birth of Spore."

The demo version will also be available in The SimCity Box, due out June 23rd. Would you spend $US 9.99 for a tiny slice of Spore? It just feels like an entirely new form of preemptive microtransaction to me.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) and Maxis today announced that a free downloadable demo, and complete retail version of the Spore™ Creature Creator will be available starting June 17, 2008. The Spore Creature Creator gives Spore fans, and those who are creatively curious, the first hands-on opportunity to design their own species and share it with their friends. All creatures designed with the Spore Creature Creator can be imported into the full retail version of Spore for PC and Mac when it launches on September 5, 2008 in Europe and September 7, 2008 in North America.

The free demo version of the Spore Creature Creator will be available worldwide via download from www.spore.com. The demo lets players shape, paint and play with an unlimited number of creatures, using 25 percent of the creature-making parts from Spore. Gamers can then share these creations with their friends, including seamless uploads to YouTube. The demo will also be included in the The SimCity™ Box, which ships on June 23.

A complete retail version of the Spore Creature Creator will also be available in North America for $9.99 and most European territories for €9.99, which gives players access to all the creature-making parts in the game.

Spore, the highly anticipated game from the creators of The Sims™, gives players their own personal universe in a box. Create and evolve life, establish tribes, build civilizations, sculpt entire worlds and explore a universe created by other gamers. Spore gives players a wealth of creative tools to customise nearly every aspect of their universe: creatures, vehicles, buildings, and even UFOs. Players can then seamlessly share their creations with the world or explore infinite new galaxies created by other gamers.

Consumers can visit www.spore.com to sign up for the Spore newsletter or check out all-new screenshots and video of the game.

Spore Creature Creator retail version is not available in all territories.

  • Spock Guest

    Oh, great. Sell it to every man and his dog, except for those Australians.

    EA were about to get my money, EA just made me decide to go find this bloody thing on Bittorrent. I'm sitting here, CREDIT CARD IN HAND, EA.

    Honestly...

  • Spiral42 Guest

    Guys, think yourself lucky you actually have the choice of buying the creature creator.
    Here in Australia, we're landed with the limited trial ONLY. Up until Monday we didn't even have a portal on the Spore website. Our EA store celebrates the "worldwide release" but then promptly ignores the game's existence.
    Starting to think about hoisting the Jolly Roger on this one...

