Spore Creature Creator Date And Price Detailed

As was mentioned previously, the Spore Creature Creator is heading our way in June, with EA now nailing down June 17th as the exact date for the worldwide launch. Gamers can opt for the free version limited to a quarter of the available creature parts, or buy the full retail version for $9.99 (€9.99, though not available in all territories) for the full monty. Players can then create to their hearts' content, sharing their critters with friends or seamlessly uploading them to YouTube.

"We are thrilled to finally be putting the creative tools of Spore into the hands of players around the world," said Will Wright, chief designer, Maxis. "The amazing creations players design this summer will help populate the game universe we all enter when Spore ships this September, so in a sense, the Spore Creature Creator is the birth of Spore."

The demo version will also be available in The SimCity Box, due out June 23rd. Would you spend $US 9.99 for a tiny slice of Spore? It just feels like an entirely new form of preemptive microtransaction to me.