Square Enix Files New Dragon Quest Trademarks

The Nintendo DS remakes of both Dragon Quest IV and Dragon Quest V look likely to make their way to U.S. shores soon, as a pair of recently filed trademarks have popped up on the US Patent and Trademark Office's web site. Filings for "Chapters of the Chosen" and "Hand of the Heavenly Bride" were submitted over the past two weeks, matching very closely to the subtitles of both DQ IV and V respectively.

The ESRB just published its E10+ rating for Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen but Square Enix has yet to make official a U.S. release. The Japanese re-release of IV happened last November, with V planned for this summer.

Chapters of the Chosen & Hand of the Heavenly Bride [USPTO]

