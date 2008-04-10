Square Enix's Next Wii Game Is... Soul Eater!

The latest issue of Famitsu Weekly reveals that Square Enix will be bringing Atsushi Okubo's manga series Soul Eater to the Wii. The series, which will be adapted in video game form as Soul Eater: Monotone Princess, just began airing as an anime series.
The Wii version currently has no date, but looks to be on the action oriented side, rather than a more hardcore RPG.
