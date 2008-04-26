The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Stalin Vs. Martians

We might need to keep a closer eye on Black Wing Foundation, the Russian developer responsible for the upcoming messiah-cloning, god-as-computer game Salvation, as their game concepts are pretty far out there. They've just announced their new PC game, a joint project with Dreamlore and N-Game entitled Stalin vs. Martians. It's an RTS that pits Russian armies under Stalin against...well, Martians. The game begins with invaders from the red planet descending on 1942 Siberia. I'm not making this up.

Stalin takes the anti-ET military operation under his personal control. The operation is top secret and practically nobody knows about the fact of extraterrestial intervention. You take control of the Red Army troops and start kicking the alien butts under the wise Stalin's guidance.

What more can I say? It's an RTS that has Stalin fighting aliens, due out for the PC by the end of the year. Crazy.

Stalin vs. Martians Black Wing Foundation, Dreamlore and N-Game announce a joint project Stalin vs. Martians, probably the most bizzare gaming experience of year 2008.

The title of the game alone is a piece of art, and the playability doesn't even matter here. The very concept is just enough. It makes your brain explode. Surprisingly though, we have more than that to offer.

Stalin vs. Martians is also a good real-time strategy. Fast, simple, intuitive and incredibly fun. Trashy and absolutely over-the-top, arthouse kitsch production in its finest. With a good technical basis and some healthy gameplay innovations. A natural choice for anyone bored of hundreds and hundreds of identical "World War II strategies". And a perfect choice for anyone who just hates the strategy genre.

Check the details at the game's official website http://www.dreamloregames.com/stalin/

The game is story-driven and here's the plot in a nutshell:
Year 1942. Summer. The martians suddenly drop off somewhere in Siberia and attack the glorious people of Holy Mother Russia. The situation is a total mess, so comrade Stalin takes the anti-ET military operation under his personal control. The operation is top secret and practically nobody knows about the fact of extraterrestial intervention. You take control of the Red Army troops and start kicking the alien butts under the wise Stalin's guidance.

The release of Stalin vs. Martians is expected by the end of this year.

