We might need to keep a closer eye on Black Wing Foundation, the Russian developer responsible for the upcoming messiah-cloning, god-as-computer game Salvation, as their game concepts are pretty far out there. They've just announced their new PC game, a joint project with Dreamlore and N-Game entitled Stalin vs. Martians. It's an RTS that pits Russian armies under Stalin against...well, Martians. The game begins with invaders from the red planet descending on 1942 Siberia. I'm not making this up.

Stalin takes the anti-ET military operation under his personal control. The operation is top secret and practically nobody knows about the fact of extraterrestial intervention. You take control of the Red Army troops and start kicking the alien butts under the wise Stalin's guidance.

What more can I say? It's an RTS that has Stalin fighting aliens, due out for the PC by the end of the year. Crazy.