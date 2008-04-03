Star Ocean 4 Is Coming To... (Dunno!)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix still isn't revealing which platform tri-Ace's upcoming RPG will appear on. (Hey, maybe they don't know yet!) In the new issue of Famitsu the game's platform is listed as TBA. Other new info? Star Ocean 4 is actually a prequel, and the developer originally wanted to call the game Star Ocean 0. Apparently, players will also have a party, and the game's battle system will be similar to past titles. tri-Ace is considering networked functionality, but nothing's set in stone so far. No release date, either.
