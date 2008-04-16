Star Trek: The Next Rock Band



Devoted reader Ryan, also known as King Cutch the First: Sovereign of the Pumpkin Empire, for some reason felt the need to mention that he and his friends are huge Star Trek geeks when he submitted this video of the all Star Trek: The Next Generation Rock Band, The Ready Room. Just a bit obvious there Ryan, but it's okay. The fact that your fiancee built the characters proves that you'll do just fine in life. This is actually very nicely done, and it may have just rekindled a secret crush from my past. Wesley's mum has got it goin' on. Rawr.