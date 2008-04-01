StarCraft Turns Ten Years Old Today

If we still did This Day In Gaming, we'd remind you that today was the day StarCraft was born. On March 31, 1998, Blizzard shipped the epic orcs in space real-time strategy classic, selling 1.5 million copies in its first year, ultimately reaching 9.5 million copies sold. I still remember internally debating which box style to buy—I went with the Protoss—and the thrill of competing in ranked Ladder matches. While the game took a toll on my academic performance, it has provided me and countless others with hundreds of hours of solid gameplay.

Blizzard has a brief retrospective of the game's first decade, reminding us that StarCraft II is indeed reality and not just a fanboy fantasy. For those too young to remember the heady, early days of Battle.net, quickly read up. Got any good StarCraft stories to share? Hit the comments.

StarCraft's 10-Year Anniversary: A Retrospective [Blizzard]