Star-Crossed Lovers Of The Game Industry Unite

Games Radar has decided that this whole console wars thing needs to come to an end. And what better way to solve a multi-billion dollar, international rivalry than "tasteless illustrations". Their words, not ours. Because deep in our heart of hearts, we think that this image of Miyamoto raising crazy Microsoft man Steve Ballmer into the air is worthy of tossing onto at least a few fan-made t-shirts in some crazy, preshrunk cotton shot at world peace...or even crazier still...Mario hanging out on the Xbox 360 in proper 720p. Hit the link for a few more equally awkward mash-ups.

The console war is OVER! [Games Radar]Thanks Tyler!